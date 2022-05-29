Capital City Sunday: Vos Won't Rule Out Gableman for WEC spot, principal lists needed school safety measures

STURTEVANT (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a choice to make. Following the abrupt resignation of Dean Knudson from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Vos must choose a new appointee to fill the speaker's designated spot on the six-member board.
The appointment is especially impactful since the commission is on the verge of selecting a new chair. Under the way Republican lawmakers set up WEC in 2015, the role of chair alternates between Democratic and GOP member.
Knudson had been in consideration to replace Democrat Ann Jacobs until his sudden departure Wednesday. The only other Republican option for the role of chair is Robert Spindell, who was one of the 10 fake Trump electors in 2020.
Knudson said it was how many influential Republicans have responded to the 2020 election that led him to resign.
"Elected officials, appointed officials, and candidates at the highest levels in my party have refused to believe that President Trump lost," Knudson said during the meeting. "Even worse, some have peddled misinformation and perpetuated falsehoods about the 2020 election."
In a statement, Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sen. Ron Johnson, confirmed the state's senior senator had talked to Vos about his lack of faith in Knudson, who had voted to allow absentee ballots to automatically be sent to nursing homes during the pandemic.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has alleged investigators found proof of fraud in nursing homes and claimed election commissioners should be charged because the guidance was out of line with state law.
"[Johnson] did convey that truth to Robin Vos and express his belief that Dean Knudson had lost the confidence of the grassroots Republicans in representing their interests on the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Henning said in an email. "He never suggested that Dean Knudsen [sp] resign and continues to believe the number one goal regarding election integrity is to restore confidence in our election system."
Vos indicated he disagreed with the notion Knudson lost the support of grassroots Republicans, noting two-thirds of the party's delegates turned down a resolution calling for Vos to be removed as Speaker at last weekend's state GOP convention.
"Look, I know Dean personally. I know the work ethic that he has, I know his integrity, which is why I kept him at the commission because I thought, by and large, I thought he did a really a good job," Vos said. "There were other people, because he wouldn't necessarily focus more on the past, as opposed to the future, who were frustrated with his service and that's where some people really, in the end, I think, in the end, kind of got to him."
As for who will replace him, Vos said he was not taking anyone out of consideration - not even Michael Gableman, whose $700,000 taxpayer-funded review of the election at the discretion of Vos has been marred by the former justice promoting the illegal act of reclaiming the state's electoral votes, assembling a team that has done shoddy legal work, and used taxpayer money for political purposes.
"I'm not gonna say today I'm gonna rule out anybody because that's not what this process is," Vos said when asked about Gableman.
Vos said he did want the next appointee to have a legal background because he anticipated more lawsuits over how the state will conduct elections in a 2022 mid-term cycle featuring high-stakes contests for governor and, potentially, the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
"Hard-charging conservative, activist with the base," Vos said of the qualities he was seeking. "Somebody Republicans will look at and say, 'that's a good choice.'"
Vos open to more background checks but prefers more armed security
Vos said he believes putting more armed staff in schools, including possibly teachers, was his preference for making schools safer in the wake of the Texas mass shooting that left 19 kids and two adults dead.
Vos added he believed the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, should spur school districts, including Madison, to ensure they have armed police in schools. The Madison school board voted to take police out of schools in the summer of 2020.
Vos said, if not more police, it was worth considering other types of armed personnel, including trained teachers.
"I would say my preference would be to have school security officers, but if at the end of the day, we have to have somebody who stands in the schoolhouse door making sure that a shooter is dealt with," Vos said. "My preference would be that it would be law enforcement, but I think if you had a well-trained individual who's a civilian or a teacher, I don't think it's an idea that's crazy. I would like to have that, at least, as part of the conversation, as we see around the country."
Vos made the remarks as Texas law enforcement comes under heavy scrutiny as more details reveal police waited outside the classroom at Robb Elementary while the gunman shot and killed students and staff, all while kids were calling 911 to report the carnage.
Democrats at both the state and federal levels have renewed their calls for stricter gun laws. Rep. Mark Pocan said any push for more school security staff and infrastructure was a distraction from the real issue -- access to guns.
"All of those comments really are as if you're at a target range and shooting too over, not at your own target," Pocan said of calls for more secure schools. "That's not gonna address what we need to address. We need to have meaningful action on guns. Unfortunately, gun violence is endemic in this country and it's very unique to this country."
Marquette Law School Polls over the past half-decade have shown support for universal background checks consistently between 80 and 85 percent.
Vos said he was open to expanding state background checks, referring to a 2018 Assembly vote that would've applied additional state background checks to rifle and shotgun purchases that are currently in place for handgun sales.
While the Assembly passed the measure, the Senate never voted on it and Republicans haven't brought it back to the floor since.
Vos said he would not support requiring universal background checks, applying those laws to private gun sales between individuals. As for additional measures beyond background checks, Vos said he believed in harsher sentences for people convicted of gun laws already in place.
"I don't," Vos said when a 27 News reporter asked if he believed restricting gun access in any way was a possible solution. "I fundamentally believe that the problem is not the weapon. The problem is the person who doesn't follow the law."
Pocan said it was empty rhetoric for Republicans to call for measures beyond gun control. Citing mental health, he said conservative lawmakers refuse to adequately fund initiatives that might otherwise be another effective tools.
"They'll talk about it a lot, they've got lots of words," Pocan said. "They just don't put any resources in it."
'Unfortunately, nothing has changed'
For nearly 16 years, Chad Harnisch has considered the possibility of an active shooter every time he sets foot into a school.
What he describes as the formative moment of his career happened on September 29, 2006. A student at Weston High School in Cazenovia shot and killed principal John Klang.
For Harnisch, it was his first year as an assistant principal in East Troy. The experience seared into his mind the need to constantly keep security top of mind.
Less than two years later, he was in Rice Lake, confronting a student who had taken a gun to school.
"He had moved the gun from his backpack to his jacket pocket," Harnisch said. "Within seconds, I was supported by local police and that situation was thankfully resolved without further incident, with no injury or loss of life."
In the years since, the most horrific school shootings in American history have followed: Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012 followed by the killings of 19 children and two adults on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
For Harnisch, the tragedies reaffirm what he described as a lack of faith in elected officials to protect schools.
"I think, unfortunately, nothing has changed about my thinking," Harnisch said. "We see the cycle playing out right now that we saw play out then with people arguing, usually taking one of two positions -- that we need greater gun control or we need better response to mental health."
In the rural Sauk Prairie School District, Harnisch said most families have guns in their homes and said, of those families, most would simply turn over their firearms if school officials and police notified them of concerns they had about one of their students.
For that reason, Harnisch said he didn't believe wide-ranging gun laws were a complete solution but emphasized the need to give schools more of a voice when determining when authorities should be allowed to confiscate guns from a home based on warning signs a student had been displaying.
"I would wanna see some level of local empowerment to take action to remove guns from the possession of someone that is known to have expressed some sort of violent action," Harnisch said.
Beyond that, Harnisch said he believed a comprehensive solution also called for greater sharing of information between schools, families, law enforcement and therapists who may have been seeing a student.
Harnisch said he understood why families might currently feel uneasy about sending their kids to school. He noted that, using CDC and Department of Justice data, students are more likely to be struck by lightning than shot in school.
He said while he didn't mean to minimize any school shootings that have happened, he wanted to emphasize the value of proper communication in attacks that have been thwarted in the past and could be vital to avoiding future tragedies.
"School shootings are prevented all the time by students and parents reporting things that they see or hear or read that are concerning," he said. "In almost every case where there has been a successful school shooting, people knew about it beforehand and didn't report it or they reported it and it wasn't acted upon."