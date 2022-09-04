Capital City Sunday: WEC leader defends system after voter fraud arrest; Social Security takes center stage in Senate race

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed charges against a conservative activist who fraudulently requested officials' absentee ballots to prove it could be done, the state's top election official defended the online portal for such requests.
Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), said the MyVote platform has a number of safeguards to catch attempts at voter fraud.
Harry Wait, a member of H.O.T. Government in Racine County, admitted to requesting the absentee ballots belonging to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
The DOJ charged Wait in Racine County court Thursday. Wait's group had maintained he shouldn't be charged because state law doesn't allow for online ballot requests through the elections commission.
Wolfe, however, said the MyVote site is one-stop shop where requests trigger an automatic email to a voter's municipal clerk, which is in charge of mailing out absentee ballots.
"The Wisconsin Elections Commission, we never send ballots to voters," Wolfe said. "That is a responsibility that rests solely with your local election official."
Wolfe said clerks would be able to flag suspicious requests, such as Wait's. The criminal complaint noted an account using the same IP address requested several voters' ballots within a span of about two hours. Most of those ballots were directed to Wait's home address.
"In addition to that, the commission is even sending postcards to voters who have asked for their ballot to be sent to another address," Wolfe said. "It's just another check on the process to ensure that you are the one that made that request, and that that's your intent."
Some conservative officials remain skeptical of the system's security. The chair of the Assembly's elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), has set a hearing for Tuesday to discuss maintenance of the state's voter rolls.
Some Republicans have also scoffed at WEC's request for additional funding to create Inspector General program.
Wolfe said the additional ten positions, costing $1.3 million over the next two years, would improve the commission's ability to handle data requests, allegations of election law violations, as well as increase the number of audits.
"Do you want to see an increase in the number of voting equipment audits?" Wolfe said. "Do you want to see an expansion in programs like accessibility audits?"
The commission faces a number of hurdles in its request: the Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state have said, if elected, they'd support dismantling the commission and giving election oversight powers to elected officials.
New evidence presented from Mar-a-Lago search
Federal investigators filed new evidence this week from their search of the Florida property belonging to former President Donald Trump. They alleged finding scores of documents marked as 'secret,' or even 'top secret.'
The U.S. DOJ also alleges Trump's attorneys lied about the location of government documents on Mar-a-Lago property.
Lisa Graves, a former deputy assistant attorney general under the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, now runs the progressive firm, True North Research in Superior.
She said the filings were enough to convince her Trump committed a crime by taking the documents.
"To me, it's become increasingly clear that there were crimes committed," Graves said. "And you can see in the revelations about the documents that were obtained, and also the visual photo of the documents. You can see that these were top secret documents; these were documents that never should have left the presidential domain."
Trump's attorneys are requesting an outside Special Master to handle the case, alleging there are conflicts of interest within a DOJ under the Biden administration because Trump might run against Biden in 2024.
Student scores slide
A new national report offers data demonstrating the dip in student performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New data from the National Center for Education Statistics show the biggest drop in reading scores in 30 years. Math scores declined for the first time ever. The report examined test results for nine-year-olds.
"I expected this," Rep. LaKeisha Myers (D-Milwaukee) said. "With the slide that has happened, with having to go through the closure of schools during COVID-19 in the heart of when we were dealing in the early days of the pandemic and schools were closed, I knew it would take a significant toll on students, who need one-on-one interaction with an instructor."
In Wisconsin, there's a debate over what to do to boost reading skills. Myers is one of three Democrats who voted for a Republican bill to increase the required number of reading assessments for students in Pre-K through second grade.
Under the bill, which divided education groups, pre-schoolers would be tested twice, instead of once. For those in grades K-2, the minimum number of assessments would jump from one to three; schools would then need to craft a personal improvement plan for students who were behind.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill, saying there wasn't enough evidence to show more testing would help, and that it amounted to an unfunded mandate for schools.
"I stand firm on where I am on that particular bill," Myers, a former educator, said. "If it were to be reintroduced today, I would still support it because I also understand process. What we were asking was not for something that would require new funding for schools. School districts already have funding for assessments."
Myers said it's a balancing act for school districts; they should not place too much focus on testing kids, but there also needs to be specific metrics in order to hold schools and educators accountable.
Where should the legislature begin when it reconvenes in January? Myers said the first priority should be addressing a teacher shortage.
"Wisconsin is not unique in the fact that we are needing individuals, who are qualified, in the classroom in front of our students," Myers said.
This week, Evers announced plans to give an additional $90 million of the state's share of pandemic relief aid to schools on a per pupil basis. Most of the money is to be used on hiring and keeping staff, as well as keeping up with rising supply costs.
Social Security takes center stage in Senate race
The roots of Social Security are entrenched in Wisconsin soil. In the 1930s, UW-Madison economics professor Edwin Witte led the committee that crafted what would become the Social Security program.
Fast-forward to today, where the future of Social Security has taken center stage in Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate.
Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has held events and cut ads where he accuses Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of wanting to make it easier for Congress to make cuts to Social Security.
"We're fighting to protect our hard earned benefits," Barnes said in an interview with WJFW-TV in Rhinelander. "Ones that our parents and grandparents spent their entire lives paying into, ones that allow every Wisconsinite to retire without putting food on the table or having to work beyond retirement age."
Johnson wants to make Social Security and Medicare discretionary spending items, as opposed to guaranteed entitlements. Johnson maintains such a change would allow Congress to enact reforms that can keep the Social Security trust from running dry.
"The senator is trying to save these programs, not put them on the chopping block," Johnson's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, said in an email. "His point is that without fiscal discipline and oversight typically found with discretionary spending, Congress has allowed the guaranteed benefits for programs like Social Security and Medicare to be threatened."
John Witte, the grandson of Edwin and a tax policy expert at UW-Madison, said the concern with making Social Security discretionary is it then becomes the subject of political wrangling each budget cycle.
"You'd have to re-fund it every year," Witte said. "That means there would be a battle every two years, at least, for funding the Social Security system, and it'd be under stress. And what I think it would do -- I can't imagine that would lead to increases in Social Security [funding.]"
Witte said the program's founders nearly 90 years feared that very scenario, and wanted to ensure funding Americans' retirement money wouldn't be a political issue.
"The one thing that [President] Franklin Delano Roosevelt insisted, and my grandfather strongly supported and recommended, was that it not be a discretionary, every year funded thing," Witte said. "That it be funded through a trust, and a trust is a pile of money that goes in there, and that trust is then administered by a commission."
The trust fund that pays out Social Security benefits is on pace to keep making payments on time through 2034.
In the years to come, there are concerns the program will be put under strain by an aging population: more Americans will be drawing Social Security payments than there are younger workers paying into the trust.
"That's one of the major things that's gonna happen in the United States in the next two decades," Witte said. "The number of workers compared to the number of retirees is gonna shrink."
Possible solutions include raising the Social Security tax on high earners. Right now, the tax is the same amount for anyone making more than $147,000 per year. Witte said he believed that number is a bit outdated and estimated raising the tax on earners taking home more than $150,000 a year could keep the trust fully funded for another 25 years.
Another option would be raising the age of eligibility for retirement under the program. Workers paying into the program can currently start claiming retirement benefits when they turn 62.
"It makes sense logically to do it because we're living longer," Witte said. "We're living longer, and that means people are collecting Social Security for much longer periods of time."
Witte added that's unlikely because it could crush a candidate's political ambitions.
Other options include making cuts to the benefits paid out, or moving toward privatization, where workers would have some of their federal retirement savings put in the stock market. Previous efforts to privatize Social Security have fallen flat.