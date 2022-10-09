Capital City Sunday: What to make the secretary of state; what Wisconsin should know about direct democracy

MADISON (WKOW) -- A position that been of minor importance in state government could take on massive new responsibilities depending on who wins next month's elections in Wisconsin.
After years of the legislature taking away duties from the secretary of state, some Republican lawmakers would like to give election duties to the office.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) is the GOP nominee challenging Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette, who's been in the office for more than 40 years after having first been elected in 1974.
Throughout the campaign, Loudenbeck has shifted her stance on the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC,) which currently oversees elections in Wisconsin.
Loudenbeck said she was open to having the secretary serve as an additional, tie-breaking member of the six-person commission. She then said she wanted to abolish and replace WEC.
This week in an interview, Loudenbeck repeated her support for having the secretary of state take on election-related duties, including the idea of having the secretary share duties with a new election board of some kind.
"If [the legislature is] going to have a multi-member board, I think it probably should be an odd number," Loudenbeck said. "And I think it would be a great idea to include the secretary of state on that board."
When asked what specific election duties she'd want to take on, Loudenbeck mentioned helping clerks with training and outreach, as well as maintaining the state's voter list.
"Some people are in the poll book and they're on the voter rolls," Loudenbeck said. "And some people are on the voter rolls, but they're not in the poll book."
WEC has posted an explanation for the disparity - voters who are dormant for four years get a warning, and without a response, are then deactivated. Inactive voters remain on the voter rolls but cannot vote without reactivating with the state, hence why they're not in a poll book.
Loudenbeck said, should she win and Republicans also take the governor's office, she'd take part in conversations with the legislature about how to remake the secretary of state's office.
Currently, more than 30 states have their secretary of state serve as the chief elections official. 24 states have an elected secretary of state oversee elections.
"A majority of states utilize their secretary of state for elections," Loudenbeck said. "It just makes sense to look at that office when you're looking at election oversight and administration."
La Follette said he strongly opposed giving any election responsibilities to a partisan elected official.
"I think it's very dangerous to get politics mixed up with elections," he said. "We saw bad problems in Florida, in Michigan, and the last election, we saw the Trump people trying to influence elections in many states by twisting the arms of secretaries of state."
La Follette currently is largely charged with managing the state seal, overseeing apostilles for business documents and foreign students. He blamed legislative Republicans and former Gov. Tommy Thompson for stripping away oversight on trademarks and notary commissions.
"I fought for years to return them," La Follette. "We should return them, but Republicans don't want to do it."
La Follette has also faced criticism from within his own party for not doing enough to maintain the office's relevance. He also raised eyebrows over the summer when he took a month-long trip to Africa during the primary election campaign.
La Follette defended the trip, telling the AP it was either go this year or lose out on the deposit money he put down in 2020.
"You don't see me in Africa at the moment because the general election is much more serious and more complex than the primary was," he said.
Loudenbeck said she also wants to restore duties to the secretary's office beyond those related to elections. She said, under La Follette, the office had lost a sense of "purpose and respect."
When asked if the legislature was to blame to minimizing the office, Loudenbeck said La Follette was solely responsible for refusing to engage with lawmakers.
"I was on the budget committee for years. I've never had a meeting with Secretary of State La Follette," she said. "He has never asked for a meeting, he has never come to make his budget pitch to me in person. Other constitutional officers have, Democrat and Republican."
Ultimately, the highest stakes in this race are whether the office assumes election duties. That would only happen if Republicans control both the secretary of state and governor's offices -- they wouldn't give La Follette such duties, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would veto any attempt to give a Republican secretary of state any election responsibilities.
La Follette rejected the idea the office is more accountable to votes than appointed WEC commissioners.
"Accountability sounds good," he said. "But accountability means someone can mess with their authority. I would not trust putting that authority in the hands of elected, partisan politicians, be they Democrat or Republican."
What to know about direct democracy
Direct democracy, where voters themselves can decide whether a law is adopted or rejected, had the stage this week in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session Tuesday for a resolution changing the state constitution. The measure would allow for direct ballot initiatives, something 26 other states currently have.
The GOP-controlled legislature gaveled in and out of the session, dismissing Evers' resolution as a political stunt one month before he's up for reelection.
Evers and Democrats framed the measure as one that'd allow voters to directly decide the fate of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, which only allows exceptions for when a mother's life is at risk.
Barry Burden, a political science professor at UW-Madison, said the most significant benefit of direct democracy is it allows voters to affect change when lawmakers either aren't acting, or are in a stalemate on a hot button issue.
"It's a way to circumvent what can be a reluctant legislature," Burden said. "Or maybe an unresponsive set of election officials."
Burden said one lesson to learn from other states is the importance of monitoring who funds a ballot initiative, and how a referendum question is phrased before it goes before voters.
"There are organized groups," Burden said. "Often moneyed interests, lobbying groups, interest groups, that will put things on the ballot, and then try to deceive voters into voting with them."
Burden said one possible downside of direct ballot measures is there's less room for compromise. While lawmakers can haggle on amendments and eventually meet somewhere toward the middle, that's not possible with a referendum.
"Unfortunately, it's not really a negotiation," Burden said. "The vote is yes or no to either adopt the policy, or keep the status quo. It's very different from policy is made in the state legislature, where there is negotiating and coalition building."
Burden also addressed the secretary of state discussion. He said, ultimately, electing partisan candidates to run elections brings more problems than having appointed bureaucrats in charge.
"I think the downsides are probably more obvious," Burden said. "That person would be a partisan elected official. They would obviously have a conflict of interest."
Burden said the Government Accountability Board (GAB), which preceded WEC, was a model arrangement as the board was made up of former judges.
The GOP-controlled legislature dismantled the GAB in 2015. Burden said the structure of WEC, which is comprised of three Democratic and three Republican appointees, mirrors the Federal Election Commission. He said the issue with federal commission is key votes often end in 3-3 ties; the same issue also arises with WEC.
"[The FEC ends] up not really enforcing campaign finance laws much of the time because they can't agree on how to do it," Burden said. "I think that was known when our elections commission was created, so it was designed, in a way, to be ineffective."