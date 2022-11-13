Capital City Sunday: Will Evers-Legislature relationship improve?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the midterm elections, both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in control of the legislature have reason to believe they're in positions of strength.
After all, Evers won re-election by beating Republican challenger Tim Michels by three points - a landslide by Wisconsin standards. Meanwhile, legislative Republicans capitalized on rural counties becoming even more conservative, as well as gerrymandered maps, to gain an even more seats in the legislature.
However, Republicans are still short of a supermajority, and Evers can only enact legislation that's sent his way by the GOP majority. So, will their relationship after Evers' first four years were marked by scant conversations between the governor and legislative leaders?
According to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, there's nowhere to go but up. In an interview, LeMahieu said during his first session as majority leader, he never had an in-person policy discussion with Evers.
LeMahieu said the two talked on the phone about a COVID-19 response package in January 2021.
"I've never sat in a room with Governor Evers," LeMahieu said when asked when the last in-person policy discussions occurred.
Since then, the Oostburg Republican said the two spoke occasionally by phone, but those conversations were about Evers' appointees being confirmed by the Senate, and not about finding broader areas for potential compromise.
"When people say, 'are you gonna work with the governor, are you gonna try to find compromise,' how can you begin that process if you're not sitting down with him,"LeMahieu said. "Having weekly or monthly meetings trying to discuss the differences in our positions and our priorities."
When asked if he'd be willing to take the first step toward an in-person meeting, LeMahieu indicated he would.
"That's a great question," LeMahieu said. "I will."
In a statement, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Evers, said the two collaborated on some issues in the previous session, and would be open to future conversations.
"Despite their Republican colleagues at times obstructing their efforts, Gov. Evers has appreciated Majority Leader LeMahieu’s willingness to work together on addressing the issues facing our state," the statement read.
Cudaback listed the coronavirus response package, as well as packaged on dairy exports, and waiving property taxes fees due to economic hardship.
"Gov. Evers looks forward to continuing to work with Majority Leader LeMahieu in the next legislative session," Cudaback said.
The statement did not directly address when the two have last discussed policy in person, nor whether Evers would facilitate such a meeting.
Surplus situation
The biggest item to address in the 2023-24 session is the state's next two-year budget. Those discussions will be defined by what happens to Wisconsin's projected $5 billion surplus.
Among the items Evers has indicated in the budget are a $2 billion package for public schools.
Like Vos, LeMahieu said Republicans would support more K-12 funding if it came in a deal that gave conservatives expanded school choice vouchers.
As for Evers' proposed 10% income tax cut, LeMahieu said it needed to apply to more people. Evers' plan was limited to single filers making less than $100,000 per year and joint filers making less than $150,000.
"It needs to be across the board," LeMahieu said. "It can't just be the lower brackets. It needs to be moving toward a flat tax."
Abortion, elections, and marijuana
As for some of the key policy questions ahead of the next session, LeMahieu did not answer whether he would support a bill adding rape and incest exceptions to the state's abortion ban.
The 1849 law only includes exceptions for when the mother's life is at risk. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who was also re-elected Tuesday, is suing in an effort to strike down the ban.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he supports rape and incest exceptions.
"We'll have to look into it," LeMahieu said. "I believe all life is precious. We need to protect life from conception, but I'm here to represent the caucus and to try to make sure that we continue to be successful."
With abortion, and other issues, LeMahieu said it was hard to know where his 22-member caucus stood because it had five new members. LeMahieu echoed Vos' comments about election bills coming back up.
"I'm not sure if it makes any sense to put those series of bills on the governor's desk again," LeMahieu said.
The majority leader indicated he'd support "smaller" election bills, such as an effort to clarify the definition of a complete witness address for absentee ballots.
Evers also said he will take another shot at legalizing marijuana as part of his budget proposal. LeMahieu indicated there still wasn't enough support in the Senate.
"I don't think we still have the support yet in our caucus even for medical marijuana," he said. "But it's obviously a discussion we'll have as a caucus going forward."
Legislative Dems super relieved
Legislative Democrats will approach the new session happy to avoid being stuck sitting among a GOP supermajority.
While Republicans gained a supermajority by picking up another seat in the Senate, they gained three in the Assembly; the GOP needed five more seats to hold the 66 necessary to override Gov. Evers' veto power.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said, despite losing seats, she was 'thrilled' so see Democrats avoided watching the GOP take a supermajority in both chambers.
"We know that that was their goal," Neubauer said. "So they would be able to override Governor Tony Evers' vetoes and really suppress the voices of Wisconsinites in the state Capitol. They were unsuccessful in doing so."
Neubauer said Republicans even approaching a supermajority was proof of an extreme gerrymander since Evers won the statewide contest by about 90,000 votes.
While Republicans gained even more support in rural counties, where Neubauer acknowledged Democrats have work to do, she said the maps were drawn in a way that kept the Assembly from fully reflecting voters' wishes following the election.
"We know that when we have an opportunity to speak with voters in all parts of the state, we are able to win," she said. "But, of course, the challenge is Republicans have so gerrymandered the state, that it's incredibly difficult for us to have those voters' voices really matter in this election process."
LeMahieu defended the maps, saying clustering of voters in the urban centers of Milwaukee and Madison made it impossible to draw maps that reflected the outcome of statewide contests.
"We are representing our parts of the state of Wisconsin," LeMahieu said. "That's the way it works nationally with the House of Representatives versus the U.S. Senate, and that's the way it works in Wisconsin."
Progressives will have a shot at redoing the maps this spring. Control of the state supreme court is at stake in the April election to replace Justice Pat Roggensack.
Neubauer said the race would be a massive opportunity for progressives, but noted that's the case for every statewide contest in this evenly-divided state.
"At the risk of being hyperbolic, really, every election in Wisconsin is so critically important," she said. "And the most important one that we have yet faced."
Lessons to be learned
Following a split-ticket election, Democratic strategist Scot Ross and Republican strategist Brian Schimming had predictably different views of who truly had a good night Tuesday.
For Ross, it was good night for Democrats, but also a missed opportunity. He viewed Evers' victory as a sound rejection of election denial, as Michels has pledged to overhaul how the state runs elections.
At the same time, Ross, who was in La Crosse with Brad Pfaff on election night, said national Democrats abandoned what could've potentially been a huge win in the 3rd Congressional District, which Democrat Ron Kind held for a generation.
Republican Derrick Van Orden won by fewer than 12,000 votes, which Ross believed was close enough to signal Washington decision makers messed up by pulling advertising spots it'd reserved for Pfaff in the race's closing days.
"It's a seat Democrats could've continued to hold," Ross said. "But the D.C. House Democrats left Wisconsin and left Western Wisconsin, in particular, high and dry."
Schimming viewed the night as an overall success for Republicans. He attributed Evers' win to the power of his incumbency.
He said Johnson weathered attacks that predated the Democratic primary, along with legislative gains, were enough to make Republicans feel good about the outcome, even if it wasn't the wave many conservatives expected given historical trends of midterms for a party out of power in Washington.
As for the trend going back to 2016 of Republicans losing their hold of Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, Schimming pointed to gains across rural northern and western Wisconsin.
"I think Michels, particularly, could've performed better in the suburbs," Schimming said. "But Ron Johnson? The whole story two months ago was, 'Ron Johnson, no way he can get re-elected, his negatives way too high, much different than they were in the last two races.'"
Ross said the difference for Johnson was the surge in outside money. The GOP incumbent had a spending advantage in the nation's fifth-most expensive Senate race due to outside groups.
"Ron Johnson had $30 million in negative advertisements attacking Mandela Barnes that were paid for by three billionaires who he gave $500 million in tax breaks to," Ross said. "Like, that's insane."
Schimming said progressives were using spending as an excuse to cover up for a poor campaign run by Barnes, who even underperformed Evers in Milwaukee County. Schimming argued, ultimately, Barnes' stances were too liberal for most voters.
"He had to run from his record in the legislature, and he didn't do it very well," Schimming said. "He spent all of his advertising money saying who he's not, rather than who he was, and that was his problem."