Capitol City lit for the holidays during Shine On Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Capitol City looked like a scene from a Hallmark movie Saturday as crowds gathered in snowy streets that sparkled with holiday lights for the official kickoff to Shine On Madison.
Shine On Madison is a six-week campaign that aims to celebrate the holidays and encourage people to come downtown and support local businesses.
"This the heart of our community. Eighty percent of these businesses are locally owned and operated, and for you to come down here and shop with them, dine with them, and spend time in downtown Madison matters so much," Tiffany Kenney, Executive Director for Madison's Central Business Improvement District, said.
On Saturday, a special lighting ceremony was held at 6:08 p.m. to pay tribute to Madison's 608 area code. Santa, Bucky Badger and 27 News' Sara Maslar-Donar were there to see the city light up for the holiday season.
This year, Kenney said Shine On Madison has added brand new dazzling snowflakes to light posts downtown. There are also two new light displays people can check out: a Menorah in celebration of Hanukkah and a Kinara in honor of Kwanzaa.
"Those are some really unique and we've never had them before in downtown," Kenney said.
According to Kenney, Madison's Central Business Improvement District partnered with local non-profits to present another new sight to see. That is a tour of 15 planters that will be decorated for the holidays.
"Organizations like the Madison Reading Project have adopted them and decorated them. So, that's another part and another reason to come check out downtown Madison," Kenney said.
Saturday's kickoff to Shine On Madison also included a Winter Night Market with dozens of vendors selling gifts of all kinds for the holiday season.
More information about Shine On Madison can be found here.