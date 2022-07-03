Car and deer collide on WIS HWY 19, one person injured

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- One person was injured after a car hit a deer on WIS HWY 19 Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications, received a call just after 4 p.m. about a collision between a car and a deer on WIS HWY 19 near Liuna Way.
DeForest police and EMS responded to the incident.
Communications said one person was injured. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are no lane closures due to the crash, but the shoulder is blocked.