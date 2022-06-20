Car crashes into building on Williamson Street; Latest incident prompts calls for safety improvements

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison emergency personnel responded to a car crashing into a building on Williamson Street Monday, just the latest of this type collision on the busy thoroughfare.
The Dane County Communication Center received a call about a vehicle hitting a building at 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of Williamson Street, between Ingersoll Street and Brearly Street. A sedan smashed into the front of Willy Street Treasure Shop at 1012 Williamson Street. The car hit the exterior of the veterinary clinic next door as well.
Michael Kohn owns both buildings. Kohn was inside the veterinary clinic at the time of the crash and says fortunately no one was hurt, including the treasure shop owner.
"I saw Jeanne come out so I know she was okay," Kohn said. "It became kind of chaotic at that point. I know she was okay and no one was hurt. That was the most important thing," Kohn said.
Damage to the property and its merchandise appeared extensive as workers with a damage restoration company carefully removed sheets of broken glass and building framing.
Monday night, police said the driver had a medical issue before the crash. The driver came away with a minor cut. They were cited for traffic violations.
The crash into the building takes place less than a year after another vehicle hit and heavily-damaged Change Boutique at 1252 Williamson Street.
Marquette Neighborhood Association Safety Committee Chairperson Lance Lattimer said there have been at least three other crashes-into-buildings on Williamson Street in the past five years. He said Monday's incident should prompt discussion among stakeholders as to what steps may be available to additionally address traffic safety.
"I think it's something the city should take a look at," Lattimer said. "Why are all these cars versus building crashes happening on Williamson Street? Why not other similar streets like Monroe?"
"Monroe Street has tabled intersections that might slow traffic and give some pedestrian visibility," Lattimer said. Lattimer said the intersections feature versions of a raised, speed hump.
The neighborhood's city councilperson Brian Benford has yet to respond to requests for comment from 27 News.
In August 2021, City Traffic Engineer Tom Mohr told 27 News Reporter Ward Jolles Williamson Street's buildings are closer to traffic than on a typical street. He told Jolles past interventions included narrowing the road and lowering speed limits.
Lt. Paul Bauman, with Madison police, told 27 News officers blocked traffic for a time Monday at Williamson and Ingersoll.