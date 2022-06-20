Car crashes into building on Williamson Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison officials are responding to a report of a car that crashed into a building.
The Dane County Communication Center received a call about a vehicle hitting a building at 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of Williamson Street, between Ingersoll Street and Brearly Street.
City of Madison police, fire, EMS, and building inspector are responding to the incident.
Lt. Paul Bauman, with Madison police, told 27 News officers are blocking traffic at Williamson and Ingersoll.
This is a developing story.