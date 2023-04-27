Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac, multiple injuries reported

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) – A car crashed into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac Thursday, sending five people to the hospital.
Police say one woman’s injuries are life threatening. Three other customers who were hurt are expected to survive.
The 20-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital. He was arrested for operating while impaired.
Fond du Lac Rescue was assisted by several agencies including; Theda Star Helicopter, North Fond du Lac Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Police, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.