...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Car crashes off Milwaukee bridge, 3 people dead

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a car suspected of drug dealing sped away from officers and drove off a bridge. 

According to our Milwaukee, WISN, reported a police chase lasted about one minute as the vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct Thursday evening.

Police said three men were in the car and all three died as a result of the crash. Authorities are still trying to identify them.

During the incident, police said a pedestrian was hurt by the suspected vehicle. But not seriously.

"As the vehicle crossed the sidewalk, a pedestrian was struck by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then crashed through a safety fence, causing the vehicle to fall below the bridge and catch fire," said Insp. Paul Lough, Milwaukee Police Department. 

People who watch this all happen, were shocked to witness something like that.

"It was losing control house the speed that it was going to and then it just went over the sidewalk hit the stone the fence and went over the bridge. It was a very traumatizing thing very scary that I never imagined seeing the person," a witness told WISN.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate. 

