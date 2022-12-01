Car drives into Wisconsin River near Sauk City

ROXBURY, Wis. (WKOW) -- An SUV veered off US 12 near Sauk City into the Wisconsin River Thursday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
A Dane County dispatcher told 27 News the crash case was transferred to them at 7:48 a.m. because it was on the Dane County side of the river.
Dane County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the only person in the vehicle -- a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota -- was traveling west on US 12 when his vehicle left the road, hit a sign then landed in the Wisconsin River.
The driver was able to get out and was helped to shore by Sauk City Fire Rescue.
The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
Schaffer said the river's current took the car approximately a quarter mile downstream.
Crews remained on scene Thursday morning, working to remove the car from the water.