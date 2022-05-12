Car fire causes $40,000 in damages to building, nearby car

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) — Several fire departments joined forces to extinguish a car fire threating a gas station's building in Pleasant Springs Thursday.
Cottage Grove Fire initially responded to a gas station on Highway N around 9 a.m. for reports of a fully engulfed car fire that was threating a building.
Despite the fuel tank rupturing shortly after first responders arrived on scene, the fire was quickly put out.
Authorities think the fire started inside the engine of the car, possibly as a result of a malfunctioning coolant system.
A nearby car sustained heat damage and the gas station sustained minor non-structural damage. The damage from both are estimated to be worth about $40,000.