Car fire causes $600K in damages to Stoughton home

STOUHGTON (WKOW) — Stoughton fire officials say a car fire resulted in extensive damage to a Stoughton home Tuesday night.

Stoughton Fire Chief Joshua Ripp said crews were dispatched to a garage fire on Kings Lynn Road around 5:45 p.m.

The first crews to arrive at the scene found heavy fire coming from the garage and requested backup.

As crews began to extinguish the fire, they determined the residents and pets had evacuated.

Even though the main body of the fire was quickly extinguished, Ripp said the fire had made its way into the attic and rear walls of the home. He said crews made their way to these areas and managed to keep fire out of the living areas of the home.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, but they were treated and released.

Ripp said damage estimates to the home are $600,000. One neighboring home's exterior was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but Ripp said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.