Car fire closes left lane of I-39/90/94 near US 51

UPDATE (WKOW) — The I-39/90/94 is now clear after a car fire slowed traffic Friday morning.
511 cameras show that the roadway is clear and traffic flow has returned to normal.
MADISON (WKOW) — A car fire has closed the left lane of I-39/90/94 north at the intersection of US 51.
Wisconsin State Patrol was not immediately able to tell 27 News if anyone was injured.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows traffic is backed up past US 151.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency, according to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.
