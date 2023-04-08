Car fire spreads to Dunkirk home

DUNKIRK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dunkirk home caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Brian Hayes said Dane County deputies as well as fire and EMS crews responded to the house fire on Pleasant View Drive around 10:45 a.m.
The home, garage and a vehicle were damaged by the fire.
Hayes said it's believed a vehicle in the driveway caught fire, which spread to the garage and then the home.
Damage estimates are not available at this time.
No one was injured.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.