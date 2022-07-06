Car flees from traffic stop on Beltline going over 100 mph, nearly hits another vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) — A car going over 100 mph nearly hit another vehicle while driving away from a traffic stop on the Beltline Tuesday night.
An officer monitoring traffic on the eastbound Beltline between Whitney Way and Verona Road Tuesday saw a vehicle blow by at a high speed. The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, nearly striking another vehicle on the Verona Road exit ramp.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the area of King James Way and Kapec Road in Fitchburg. The owner of the vehicle said she let someone borrow the vehicle earlier that day.
No arrest or citations have been given at this time.