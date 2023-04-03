Carbon monoxide possibly responsible for injury, death at Juneau Co. cabin

ARMENIA, Wis. (WKOW) — Juneau County officials have identified the two men who were found at a cabin last week, one of whom was found dead.

Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal identifies the man found dead as Joseph R. Gudella, 36, of Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Zobal identifies the man med-flighted to a hospital as Richard J. Griffith, 36, of West Chicago, Illinois.

Zobal says the preliminary investigation shows that carbon monoxide may have been responsible for the incident. However, a "positive determination" will be made once toxicology reports come back.

The sheriff's office responded to check the home around 5 p.m. on March 27 after neighbors said there were two people inside who didn't appear to be breathing.

Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Mazza confirmed to 27 News that Gudella was an officer with the department.

He said Gudella was "thoughtful and compassionate, and his positivity and zeal for life were infectious."

"In his time with the Batavia Police Department, he made a lasting impact on his peers and the community that he served with pride. He will be sorely missed by all," Mazza said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has been started for Gudella's family.