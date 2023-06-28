 Skip to main content
Carbone Cancer Center named best cancer hospital in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbone Cancer Center sign
UW Health

Newsweek presented the award with Statista, a data-gathering statistics provider.

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health's Carbone Cancer Center was named the best cancer hospital in Wisconsin and one of the best in the country, according to Newsweek.

Three data points were used to evaluate the hospitals: a national survey of oncology experts, hospital quality metrics and patient surveys. A total of 175 hospitals were ranked.

The Carbone Cancer Center ranked 30th in the U.S.

Center director Dr. Howard Bailey said he's thrilled they were recognized.

“Awards like this reflect the outstanding people at Carbone,” he said. “The experts here are leaders in bench-to-bedside medicine, turning cutting-edge research into personalized treatments for our patients.”

