Caritas Food Pantry open for walk-ins again, drive-thru option will stick around

BELOIT (WKOW) -- After two years of strictly drive-thru operations, Caritas Food Pantry in Beloit has opened its facility to in-person browsing again.
The pantry has been operating as a drive-thru since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While the drive-thru option has been safe and convenient for people throughout the pandemic, Executive Director Max Dodson tells 27 News that they aren't able to offer as many options.
"In the drive-thru, it's pretty much standardized," he said. "We're not set up to be Uber Eats, or Walmart, or anything like that. We don't have the technology to do the shopping and the picking for all of that."
Because the pantry is set up like a grocery store, people have a lot more options when they walk inside.
"Having those choices increases the opportunity to decide what you want," said Dodson. "It's a slower process, but people are definitely choosing exactly what they want."
But because of the convenience of the drive-thru, Dodson said they'll continue to offer that service.
"If there's one thing that the pandemic taught us, it was customer service, increasing that customer service opportunity," he said. "Those who enjoy the convenience, why not maintain that, keep it going? And those who really want that in walking experience? We've got that as well."
Dodson said they served 68 households on Monday. During the pandemic, they've averaged fewer than 40 households.
The pantry is open for walk-ins and drive-thru Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. It's open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
There's also a diaper bank open at the same time.
If you'd like to donate food or cash, contact the pantry. Dodson said that right now, they're in need of green beans and cereal.