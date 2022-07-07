Carroll University graduate survives being shot at Highland Park parade

(WISN) - One of the people hurt during the parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha.
He shared his story of survival with our Milwaukee affiliate.
Alan Castillo went to the parade with his girlfriend. His dad and brother were in it.
Castillo says he was enjoying the parade when all of a sudden, he was shot in the back.
"At first I didn't know what it was. I don't know if it was a gunshot or anything at the time, Castillo said.
"I hit the floor and I'm like I got hit. I got hit. That's what I was yelling at my girlfriend."
The bullet came within inches of Castillo's spine.
There are still fragments in his back.
His girlfriend's grandfather was sitting right behind him and was killed.