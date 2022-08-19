Cars crash into Sun Prairie duplex, 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating a two-car crash into a duplex late Thursday night.
Lt. Ray Thomson said the crash happened at 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadway Drive.
Two vehicles were driving southbound on U.S. Highway 151, when one of the vehicles crashed into the other, causing both of them to veer off the road and into the building.
Both vehicles had two people inside. One person was hurt, but everyone else was OK. Including the people inside the duplex.
As a result of the crash, three families were displaced. Police said they were all able to find housing for the night.
The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
In a news release, police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be issued.