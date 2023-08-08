Cases of COVID-19 are rising slightly, but doctor says it's not cause for concern

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW Health doctor said some people who have a runny nose and a cough right now are sick with COVID-19, not allergies or a cold.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer, said the health system has seen more people be diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past few weeks. However, he said this isn't a surge and the situation now is very different than what we saw a year and a half ago.
"We're seeing more COVID-19 cases, but those cases still remain fairly mild," he said. "When we look at hospitalizations, they may be up just a touch, but certainly here -- Dane County, UW Health -- [hospitalizations are] fairly flat."
Pothof said that's because the variants that are circulating right now are subvariants of omicron.
"Most people have some experience with omicron," he said. "Either they've been vaccinated for an omicron subvariant, or they've had COVID with an omicron subvariant, and that seems to be providing, at least for now, reasonable protection."
He said most people who get sick right now will be able to manage their illness at home. He recommended people with symptoms buy at-home tests to see if they have COVID-19.
However, those test results don't get officially reported, which means case counts from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services aren't the best way to track how much virus is in a certain community.
That's where wastewater testing from the State Laboratory of Hygiene comes in.
"The advantage with doing wastewater surveillance is the fact that with only one sample we can actually track the prevalence of a virus in the community," Adelaide Roguet, a scientist at the lab, said.
In recent weeks, some sewersheds have recorded significant increases in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, Roguet said looking at just one data point doesn't tell the whole story.
"It's really important to put the data into their context," she said. "So it's really important to actually see if the trend is high or low."
Last week, Madison's sewershed had several collections indicating a significant increase of virus. However, levels are back to normal this week.
"We need at least two or three weeks of solid data going out before saying something," Roguet said.
Though cases of COVID-19 are not drastically increasing in any part of the state, Pothof said the virus is still dangerous for some people, including those with several comorbidities and people who are immunocompromised.
"We should be taking extra precautions if we know that we have COVID-19 to make sure we're not the one spreading it to other people, especially people who might not do very well if they catch it," he said.
Pothof said this is a good time for people to start thinking about getting their next COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. He said the updated shot, tailored to variants that are circulating right now, should come out in the next month and a half.
"If folks get immunized from that, they're likely going to do pretty well," he said. "They're likely not to get very sick. They might have some mild symptoms."
He said getting the booster at the same time you get your flu shot can provide peace of mind throughout the time of year when respiratory viruses spread.