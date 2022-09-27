Cash bail has become a key issue in the Senate race. Here's how it works in Wisconsin.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Darrell Brooks appeared in court Tuesday, the latest development in a case that put cash bail in the center of Wisconsin's high-profile U.S. Senate race.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has said Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is soft on crime because Barnes opposes the practice of cash bail.
Brooks was arrested last November, accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. After his arrest, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said Brooks was out on an "inappropriately low" bail.
Conservatives have pointed to the parade attack, and Milwaukee's record-high homicide count the past two years, as reasons Barnes and others are out of touch for their opposition to the practice.
In Wisconsin, though, the severity of a charge is currently not allowed to factor into a defendant's cash bail amount.
"Our state law says that the only reason you get to impose cash bail on people is if you're worried they're not going to appear in court to answer for the charges against them," Cecelia Klingele, an associate law professor at UW-Madison, said in an interview.
Klingele said Wisconsin law does allow for prosecutors to argue someone should be held in jail pretrial, because they're a threat to public safety, but that's a different process - one that's more involved as both sides get to present evidence.
"That statute is not invoked terribly often," Klingele said. "Because, I think, it has become incredibly common - and it's not just our state where this happens, other states too - to use cash bail as a proxy for actually going through the process that our law requires."
A bipartisan resolution to amend the state constitution, allowing the severity of a crime to be a factor in setting bail amounts, passed with bipartisan support in February.
Cash bail as a campaign issue
Johnson repeated the criticism during a call with reporters Tuesday. Johnson was endorsed by the Milwaukee Police Association, which represents the city's rank-and-file cops.
During the call, Johnson highlighted previous comments Barnes has made, as well as his cash bail stance.
"That type of rhetoric, those types of actions - the 'defund police,' the no bail," Johnson said. "Just letting a revolving door in our criminal justice system."
Johnson's campaign has referred to comments Barnes made in 2020, when Barnes called for directing money away from 'bloated' police department budgets in an interview with PBS Wisconsin.
Throughout the 2022 campaign, Barnes has insisted he supports giving police more funding. He's pointed to Johnson's votes against federal pandemic relief bills, which included funding for local governments that could be used for law enforcement.
Johnson said he voted against the overall bills, because they amounted to reckless deficit spending that drove inflation.
As for cash bail, Barnes and other critics of the practice say it allows wealthy people to stay out of jail regardless of their risk to the public, while poor people remain locked up pretrial for less serious charges.
"It's about keeping people safe," Barnes said in a statement provided by his campaign. "Under my plan, dangerous criminals don't get to buy their way out of jail."
In the Assembly, Barnes cosponsored a 2016 bill that would've eliminated cash bail in Wisconsin. The bill would've allowed for defendants to be kept in jail ahead of their trial if there was 'clear and convincing evidence' of 'substantial risk' a defendant would either skip court or cause serious bodily harm to someone in the community.
Barnes' campaign maintained Brooks, who was previously charged with hitting his child's mother with a car, would've been detained pretrial under such a law.
Illinois recently eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and traffic offenses. Critics there have argued the law doesn't do enough to define when someone should be deemed a threat to the public.