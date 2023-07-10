Cassville man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Grant Co.

TOWNSHIP OF WATERLOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Cassville man died after crashing his vehicle over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 133 near Oak Lane in Waterloo around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.
He said 44-year-old Jesse Sahr was going east on HWY 133 when he drove onto the road's gravel shoulder, going around a corner. Dreckman said Sahr overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to flip.
Sahr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Dreckman said Sahr died from his injuries at the scene.
Dreckman said this is the third deadly crash in Grant County this year.