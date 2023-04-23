Cassville motel owner prepares for floods but remains hopeful

CASSVILLE (WKOW) -- Communities up and down the Mississippi River are bracing for major flooding. Eagles Roost Resort in Cassville is just off the river and owner Travis VanWyk says they've been prepping since Friday.
While the scenic location makes for great views and outdoor activities, the rising river is a real threat.
"We're on the lowest end of Jack Oak, which is the road right along the river here in Cassville," VanWyk said.
When people in Grant County heard about the severity of these floods, VanWyk says they started filling and stacking sandbags to protect property near the water.
"The community is ready for it and they show up," VanWyk said. "We had high school kids here. I think the football team, baseball team and track team all showed up. I bet they made probably 2,000 bags Friday."
VanWyk says he's going through a strange mix of emotions. On one hand, his livelihood is at risk for damage but he's seen what communities will do to keep each other safe.
"June, July, August is probably 80% of our income and missing half of the property is a big deal. So, when you get such great community support to save something like that it's pretty incredible," VanWyk said.
VanWyk says with the sandbags from the last three days, the Eagles Roost is prepared for about 22 and a half feet of water. Currently, the height is forecasted to be a little over 24 feet.
"I'd probably be lying if I said wasn't a little nervous. But, I'm going to be up watching pumps and making sure that it's holding," VanWyk said.
VanWyk raised two cabins five feet on the Eagles Roost property a few years ago so he's confident those will last okay through the flood.
"Overall, it's in God's hands," VanWyk said. "What happens will end up being a blessing. I'm pretty confident of that even if some of it floats away. You can only do so much to secure it and you got to just hope for the best."
If you live in Grant County and need sandbags or shelter you can find more information here.