Cat 'arrested' in Janesville adopted by officer who found her

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A cat "arrested" in Janesville for a feline-y in February was adopted by the officer who took her off the streets.
The cat — now known as Maple — was taken to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on the charge of catburglary, but her bond wasn't posted. After checking for a chip and not finding one, police tried to determine where Maple would serve her house arrest.
Officer Feirn, the very same officer who took her in that fateful day, decided to adopt Maple. She's named for the tree she was found under.
Maple now is serving her time, and she can't wait for Officer Feirn to come home and climb up on his shoulders, which is her favorite place to nap.
The Janesville Police Department assures the public Maple is under strict supervision and that she has a "purrrfect" life ahead of her.