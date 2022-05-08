 Skip to main content
Cat dies in fire at fourplex in Windsor, residents displaced

  Updated
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A cat was killed in a Saturday night fire at a fourplex, and residents are now displaced.

According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Don Dudley, a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to the fourplex in the 6700 block of Windsor Ridge Lane around 11:00 p.m. 

The fourplex suffered "significant damage" from the fire, but an estimate is not available at this time.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but the exact cause is under investigation.

