Cat pulls alligator head from Waukesha County lake

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- At a home along Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, the cat dragged in something not often found there: an alligator head.
Wendy Wiesehuegel says she discovered her cat dragged something up from the lake last week. It was in pieces, and when Wiesehuegel put them together, she realized it was the head of an alligator.
The DNR confirmed it was, indeed, an alligator. DNR officials say the gator was likely three feet long. They say it was likely a pet that someone dumped into the lake, which is concerning to Wiesehuegel.
"I'm very concerned," she told WISN-TV. "Because we swim out there. Kids swim out there. We've got babies on this lake. So, we don't want anything to happen. We've got lots of pets around here. We don't want anything to happen to them."
It's still unclear how just the alligator's head ended up on shore. Wiesehuegel suspects it could be the work of an eagle that regularly visits the lake. Her neighbors told her they had seen it eating something large days before the alligator head was found.