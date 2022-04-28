Catholic school on Madison's east side evacuated due to fire, no injuries

MADISON (WKOW) — The basement of St. Dennis Catholic school on Madison's east side caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to the school around 2:30 p.m., and the evacuation was already in progress.
Fire was found in a basement storage room, prompting a full structure fire response. The items in the storage room made it difficult for firefighters to find the origin of the fire, along with the large amount of smoke and poor ventilation.
Crews continued to find and extinguish hot spots until the fire was extinguished shortly after 4 p.m. Additional fire companies helped fight the fire, provide relief and support the fire investigation.
All 256 students and staff -- in addition to a classroom guinea pig -- were evacuated safely with no injuries.
The causes of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time.