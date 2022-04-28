 Skip to main content
Catholic school on Madison's east side evacuated due to fire

  • Updated
St Dennis Fire
Credit: Madison Fire Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — The basement of St. Dennis Catholic school on Madison's east side caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.

A report for the fire came in around 2:30 p.m., and the fire was found in a basement storage room according to a tweet from the Madison Fire Department.

As of 3:30 p.m., the scene was still active.

The building was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

There is a parent-student meeting point at the intersection of Dempsey Road and Anchor Road. Authorities ask that parents access the meeting point from the south.  

This is a developing story, stick with 27 news as we learn more. 

