Cattle killed, heavy farming equipment damaged in fire at Town of Springfield farm

SPRINGFIELD (WKOW) -- Middleton Fire Chief Aaron Harris said a fire at a family farm on Parmenter Street in the Town of Springfield caused heavy damage to three buildings. The farm is located just off Highway 12 leaving Middleton.
Harris said a driver passing by the farm first saw the fire Monday morning. They called 911 just after 5:30 a.m.
By the time firefighters arrive at the scene, three buildings were on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading to any other buildings, including a home on the property.
Harris said calves were killed in the fire and heavy farming equipment was damaged in the fire.
Flammable liquids, including fuel and oil stoked the fire inside the three buildings.
Harris said there wasn't an immediate estimate on the total damage the fire caused.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
One farm worker was treated for burn injures at the scene. No one else was injured.