Caught on camera: Kenosha police save elderly man from burning vehicle

  • Updated
Police helped an elderly man get out of his burning van and the whole thing was caught on camera.
KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Police helped an elderly man get out of his burning van and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Donald Schmelling, 84, told WISN he heard his tire pop, but he tried to make it home.

A Kenosha police officer's dashboard camera shows the van's rims sparking.

Seconds later, the van burst into flames. Schmelling pulled over and police ran to help him get out.

“After I got out and it was burning they put me in the squad car,” said Schmelling. “My jacket was burned.”

Schmelling came away with minor burns.

One of the officers had the hair on his hand singed.

