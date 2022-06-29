Caught on video: Linda the owl is rescued and returned to Baraboo zoo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The last missing animal from Ochsner Park Zoo was found and returned home.
Linda the owl was one of four animals officials said were released from the Baraboo zoo.
The Baraboo Police Department identified Aaron Hovis as the person they say let several animals out of enclosures during a break-in earlier in June.
Miranda Ulrichs, an intern at the zoo, said she got the call that Linda was spotted Tuesday evening and she sprung into action.
"When she told me, 'can you go get the owl?' I said absolutely because that isn't something you just push off," she said.
Ulrichs said she's only been with the zoo for a little more than a week.
"I threw on some clothes because I was in pajamas and jumped in the truck and drove," she said. "It was right across the street so it wasn't far away thankfully."
Some are calling her a hero after she could be seen on video safely catching Linda.
"Every time she looked at me I stopped and eventually I was close enough where I could run and get her," Ulrichs explained. "She put her head down at one point and that's when I ran and put the net over her and waited for the police to get the crate."
Neighbors, like Becky Patterson, lined the block and cheered Ulrichs on.
"I mean everybody's happy that the otters are home, Linda's finally home safe and they can get the proper care that they need," Patterson said.
Ulrichs thanked the community and Baraboo Police Department for their help.
"It's really nice to see people care that much," she added.
Linda and the other owl, Jerry, are behind the scenes recovering from their time spent in the wild. Linda has to see a vet and Jerry is still healing from his injuries.
Staff at the Ochsner Park Zoo said they want to thank everyone for their help and support finding all the animals, along with the Baraboo Police Department for their quick response.
A group is also raising funds for the zoo to get a full security system.