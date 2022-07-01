CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vandals destroy Madison art exhibit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number one rule at museums, 'Don't touch the art', was broken when an art exhibit in Madison was vandalized.
The artist Lilada Gee said she was both traumatized and distraught when she learned it was her work.
"What in the hell just happened here?" she said. "I was confused and angry and then sad."
She said the director at The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) called her to deliver the bad news.
"'Hello Lilada, this is Christina from MMOCA, there's been an incident at the museum' and I'm thinking okay," Gee said.
But Gee said the message continued, "There was a parent here with her two children and there was a misunderstanding and they thought they could interact with your exhibit."
Meaning, the woman and kids had painted all over her installation.
Gee told 27 News, the most shocking part was what came next when the caller said, "She wants to know if they can take home the canvases they painted."
"I'm like why are you asking me this? I said this is so disrespectful," Gee said.
In a statement, a museum spokesperson wrote:
"At approximately 5:15PM on June 24, a woman and her two children entered the gallery, one Museum Attendant was watching two adjacent spaces until the Museum closes at 6PM. There was a 16-minute window during which the gallery housing Lilada’s work and an interactive educational center was not attended, which is unacceptable. The Museum is taking immediate steps to adjust its staffing levels so that gallery spaces will not be left unattended in the future.
The attendant followed by the supervisor at the front desk both attempted to stop the woman and her children. The Museum used de-escalation and communication in an attempt to diffuse a very volatile situation. The Director was alerted about the situation after the woman and children left the building. The Director immediately came to the front desk.
The Director and another MMoCA Staff member pursued the woman and her children down the street to retrieve Lilada’s work and prevent a theft. The Director eventually convinced the woman to return to the Museum with the artwork. Immediately thereafter, and while the woman was still engaged in highly contentious interactions with Museum staff, the Director agreed to call Lilada Gee. Her only intent during that call was to diffuse the volatile situation by addressing and rebuffing the woman’s continued demands to take the artwork home. MMoCA would like the opportunity to thoroughly discuss the incident with Lilada Gee."
Christina Brungardt, a director at MMOCA added, "Most importantly the museum would like to talk further with Lilada Gee about how to support her, repair the damage to her artwork and feedback she may have."
However, Gee said she's not ready to speak with them and is still upset at how the incident was handled. She told 27 News that she can't believe art wasn't protected at the museum.
The hardest part for Gee though was that she was once excited to participate. As a Black woman, she said she couldn't wait to be a part of an exhibit focused on a topic so important to her.
"We wanted to get Black women out there because we are historically unrepresented in these spaces," she said.