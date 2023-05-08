Cause of death released for missing man found dead in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office released the cause of death for Ronald Henry, the man who disappeared in December and was missing for months.

His body was found in early March in the woods a mile south of the farmhouse outside of Lancaster he was staying at for work.

In a joint statement, Sheriff Nate Dreckman and Deputy Coroner Doug Bartow said Henry's death was accidental due to hypothermia. They also listed "methamphetamine use as a contributing factor."

In March, days after Henry was located, Dreckman said no signs of trauma were found during the autopsy.

In the release, authorities said although they consider his death accidental, they're meeting with the Grant County District Attorney to review the investigation.

The discovery of Henry's body ended an extensive search that lasted weeks and involved multiple agencies. Dreckman said his body was "just outside" the search conducted in January.