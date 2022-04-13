 Skip to main content
Cavalier Johnson takes oath to become Milwaukee mayor

  • Updated
Cavalier Johnson takes oath of office 4-13-2022

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- The City of Milwaukee officially has its first Black mayor.

Cavalier Johnson took the oath of office Wednesday at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Johnson defeated Bob Donovan in a special election last week.

Johnson has a number of issues to address in the city, like a looming pension crisis and historic crime rates.

"The homicide numbers this year are unacceptably alarming. I've spoken to close family members of murder victims, and I've seen the impact of those killings," Johnson said after taking the oath.

Johnson became acting mayor after former mayor Tom Barrett resigned. Barrett left the post in order to become the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. Johnson will serve out the remaining two years of Barrett's term. 

Johnson told WISN 12 News he does plan to seek re-election in 2024.

