CDC: COVID-19 pandemic 'reversed years of progress' in combating antimicrobial resistance

MADISON (WKOW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the threat of antimicrobial-resistant infections has grown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report.
In the report, the CDC analyzed antimicrobial resistance following the 2020 peaks of the pandemic. The report shows that hospital-onset infections and deaths have both increased by at least 15% from 2019 to 2020 among several pathogens. Additionally, antifungal-resistant threats rose by 26%.
The setback, in part, comes from a surge in antibiotic use in U.S. hospitals and difficulty in following infection prevention and control guidance because of supply chain issues, staffing shortages, sicker patients who required use of medical devices and longer patient stays.
Almost 80% of patients hospitalized COVID-19 patients received antibiotics between March 2020 to October 2020, which while appropriate at times, the high level of prescribing can "create a pathway for resistance to develop and spread."
“This setback can and must be temporary," said Michael Craig, MPP, Director of CDC’s Antibiotic Resistance Coordination & Strategy Unit. "The COVID-19 pandemic has unmistakably shown us that antimicrobial resistance will not stop if we let down our guard; there is no time to waste. The best way to avert a pandemic caused by an antimicrobial-resistant pathogen is to identify gaps and invest in prevention to keep our nation safe.”
The CDC reported that though the pandemic reversed much of the last decade's progress in infection prevention and control, "the fight will now take on a renewed fervor."