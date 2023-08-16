 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

CDC director visits Wisconsin to educate parents on back-to-school immunizations

  Updated
  • 0
The CDC director visited Madison Wednesday to talk about immunizations ahead of the school year.

MADISON(WKOW) -- On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen visited Madison to tour a Public Health Madison Dane County Clinic and discuss why it's critical for parents to ensure their kids are up-to-date on their immunizations.

Thousands of children across Dane County will return to school in early September, prompting statewide efforts to educate parents on the importance of vaccine schedules and safety measures for preventable diseases.

Wisconsin was Cohen's first stop as the CDC's new director--to bring awareness to childhood vaccines and how children not being vaccinated contributes to their vulnerability.

"What we're seeing in the state of Wisconsin is a slightly lower rate of vaccination here in the state of Wisconsin than we're seeing around the country," Cohen said. "So I wanted to come here and remind parents, make sure that our vaccination for your kids are on your back to school checklist."

A report conducted by The World Health Organization confirmed 20.5 million children missed one or more routine vaccinations in 2022.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services revealed children ages five to six saw the biggest decline in routine vaccinations.

Cohen says for any parents questioning the vaccination process to look for informational resources through their healthcare provider.

"Talk to your doctor about that. Make sure you're calling up your pediatrician or your nurse practitioner and ask her questions, or you can come here to the public health department, which is where I am right now, and ask questions about those vaccines, make sure you're getting good information about why they are safe and effective, and how they can protect your kids," Cohen said.

Cohen also said it is imperative for parents not to rely solely on their knowledge. She emphasized vaccines for diseases like measles and polio can protect your children from a medical emergency.

 

