CDC director visits Wisconsin to educate parents on back-to-school immunizations

MADISON(WKOW) -- On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen visited Madison to tour a Public Health Madison Dane County Clinic and discuss why it's critical for parents to ensure their kids are up-to-date on their immunizations.
Thousands of children across Dane County will return to school in early September, prompting statewide efforts to educate parents on the importance of vaccine schedules and safety measures for preventable diseases.
Wisconsin was Cohen's first stop as the CDC's new director--to bring awareness to childhood vaccines and how children not being vaccinated contributes to their vulnerability.
"What we're seeing in the state of Wisconsin is a slightly lower rate of vaccination here in the state of Wisconsin than we're seeing around the country," Cohen said. "So I wanted to come here and remind parents, make sure that our vaccination for your kids are on your back to school checklist."
A report conducted by The World Health Organization confirmed 20.5 million children missed one or more routine vaccinations in 2022.
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services revealed children ages five to six saw the biggest decline in routine vaccinations.
Cohen says for any parents questioning the vaccination process to look for informational resources through their healthcare provider.
"Talk to your doctor about that. Make sure you're calling up your pediatrician or your nurse practitioner and ask her questions, or you can come here to the public health department, which is where I am right now, and ask questions about those vaccines, make sure you're getting good information about why they are safe and effective, and how they can protect your kids," Cohen said.
Cohen also said it is imperative for parents not to rely solely on their knowledge. She emphasized vaccines for diseases like measles and polio can protect your children from a medical emergency.