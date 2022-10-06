CDC: More than 2.5M middle, high school students use e-cigarettes consistently

(WKOW) -- More than 2.5 million middle- and high-school-age students reported using e-cigarettes in the last month, according to a study by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To put this in perspective, this means that just over 14% of all high school students and 3.3% of middle school students are using e-cigarettes. Nearly 85% of those kids are using flavored e-cigs, and more than half are using disposable ones.
The study reports that more than one in four (27.6%) respondents used e-cigarettes daily, with more than four in 10 (42.3%) using 20 or more in the past 30 days.
The most used brand was Puff Bar (14.5), followed by Vuse (12.5%), Hyde (5.5%) and SMOK (4.0%), according to the study. The most used flavors were fruit (69.1%); candy, desserts, or other sweets (38.3%); mint (29.4%); and menthol (26.6%).
These findings are based on 2022 data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey administered between January and May of this year. It targeted students grades 6-12 and asked if they've recently (in the last 30 days) used e-cigarettes, as well as how often they used them, what device they used and their usual brand and flavor.
“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product -- including e-cigarettes -- and help all youth who do use them, to quit.”
The CDC states that youth tobacco use in any form is unsafe, and its use in adolescence may increase the risk for future drug addiction.
For additional information, visit Quick Facts on the Risks of E-cigarettes for Kids, Teens, and Young Adults or Smokefree.gov.