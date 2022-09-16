Celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering to vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, so head out to get signed up!
The day is a nonpartisan holiday that celebrates democracy and helps remind and encourages eligible Americans to register to vote.
With the November election right around the corner, it's as good a time as any to get signed up.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, 1 in 4 eligible voters aren't registered. Many Americans are unable to vote because they miss the registration deadline, don't update their registration or they aren't sure how to register.
You can register to vote online. You can also visit the National Voter Registration Day website for helpful resources.