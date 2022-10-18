Celebrate UW-Madison's homecoming week by giving blood

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross and UW-Madison are teaming up for a Homecoming Blood Drive.
It starts on Tuesday and goes until Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Nick on West Dayton Street.
The Red Cross says it only takes an hour to make a difference.
“We’re asking all Bucky fans and alumni to show their school spirit by rolling up a sleeve to help patients in need,” said Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director for the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are asked to make an appointment to give back.
