Celebrating 608 Day in the Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday is 608 Day in the Madison area, a time to celebrate everything the 608 area code has to offer.
On June 8 (6/08), businesses and other places in the area participate by putting on fun activities and offering discounts.
Some things you can do today include:
- Madison Mallards game: The first pitch is being thrown out at 6:08 p.m. Tickets are $6.08.
- Garth's Brew Bar: The bar is offering a limited-edition pale ale in collaboration with 608 Brewing.
- Hilldale: The shopping center has live music and discounts planned from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.