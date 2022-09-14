Celebrating contributions of Hispanic Americans during Hispanic Heritage Month

MADISON (WKOW) — Hispanic Heritage month gets underway Thursday, and it's a time to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the United States.
Here in southern Wisconsin, Latino-owned businesses are making strong contributions to the economy. Jessica Cavazos, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, said their goal is to support those businesses and help them thrive.
"I get excited because it is the fastest growing market as far as small startups," she said. "We have one out of six in the state that are Latino startups that are just happening with diverse populations that we have in the state.
Cavazos said that Latinos not only contribute to Wisconsin's economy, but also to the culture.
"Who doesn't love Taco Tuesday?" she said.
But it goes beyond that, she said. Latinos are even U.S. veterans and have helped bring a rich tapestry of culture to the United States. Cavazos said she wants people to really consider how they can connect to the Hispanic community during Hispanic Heritage Month. That can include supporting Latino businesses or educating your children about the culture.
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce posts ways to connect with the community on Facebook.