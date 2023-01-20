Celebrating National Cheese Lovers Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — National Cheese Lovers Day is celebrated on Jan. 20 each year, and we're getting in on the fun.
On 27 News at 4, Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin stopped by the studio.
Edge introduced the team to Cheese and Charcuterie Cups, a way to offer guests an individual, mess-free snack. Not to mention, the cups are incredibly easy to throw together!
Ingredients:
- Deer Creek® Vat 17 World Cheddar cheese
- Maple Leaf Gouda cheese
- Red Barn Edun cheese
- Cornichons
- Dried apricots
- Pitted green olives
- Whole Sweety Drop miniature peppers, drained or chopped sweet red bell pepper
- Sliced salami
- Italian breadsticks
- Fresh rosemary sprigs
Instructions:
Thread cheeses and bites on small picks. Place breadsticks and picks into cups. Garnish with rosemary.