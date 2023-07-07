Celebrities compete in cornhole tournament at final weekend of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – It's hard to believe, but Summerfest is in its final weekend along the Milwaukee lakefront.
This is the third and final weekend as the festival celebrates its 55th anniversary.
On Friday, the Gruber Law Offices Sportzone hosted a cornhole competition.
According to our Milwaukee station, celebrities were partnered up with American Cornhole League players for a round of friendly competition.
Participants included Packers star Aaron Jones and Former NFL player Spice Adams.
This was the first time the American Cornhole League visited Milwaukee.