Celtics beat Bucks to even series 2-2

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Boston Celtics turned it on in the fourth quarter to rally past the Bucks in Game 4 of their playoff series. The Celtics won 116-108 to even the Best-of-7 Series at 2-2.
Al Horford and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points to lead Boston to victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 34 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 17 points. Jrue Holiday chipped in 16 points.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT in Boston. The series will then return to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday.