Centro Hispano receives $6.85M grant for new facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison non-profit that serves Dane County's Hispanic population just received a $6.85 million grant for its new facility, according to the Office of the County Executive.
Centro Hispano is building its new home at the corner of Cypress Way and Hughes Place, just around the corner of its current headquarters.
The new space will be outfitted for better sustainability, accessibility and safety. Additionally, more space will allow for workforce training and the doubling of Centro Hispano's partner schools.
County Executive Joe Parisi said since Centro Hispano began its work 40 years ago, it's had a "profound impact."
“By growing with Dane County, Centro will be able to expand its services to even more people. We are excited to support this project and look forward to the opportunities the new space will provide, as Centro celebrates four decades of service and looks toward the future,” Parisi said.
Parisi said Centro Hispano has been a key partner in giving immigrants in Dane County a "sense of home, a place to gather, create and celebrate."
Centro Hispano's Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller said Dane County's investment is helping make their vision for a "new home" become a reality.
"Centro has a 40-year history of uplifting and strengthening the local community, and we look forward to expanding on that legacy with a new building that has the space and resources for our staff and those we serve to thrive,” she said.
$2 million of the funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining $4.85 million is from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Fund.