Chance for light snow through Saturday morning then a warm up

MADISON (WKOW) - After a damp, cold end to the workweek, temps will quickly climb this weekend well above average.
More scattered rain showers on the way this evening, but as we cool overnight to the low to mid 30s, a period of snow will still be possible through mid-morning Saturday. Central Wisconsin and northwest of Dane County can get 1-3" of slushy accumulations with less than inch expected for the capital city. Likely no accumulation farther south and southeast.
Whatever snow we do get won't stick around long with clearing skies Saturday afternoon and warming temps into the mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but the day may begin with some patchy fog. Highs jump to the upper 50s. Low 60s return Monday with a few rain showers possible as well before we cool back to the 40s through midweek.