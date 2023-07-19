Chance for storms Wednesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we look towards the end of Wednesday into early Thursday, there's a chance for showers and storms as a quick moving low moves through the Midwest. Along its cold front, we may see a line of storms develop some of which may be severe. After the cold front moves through, our temperatures remain seasonal through the end of the week.
Sky conditions will remain mostly clear turning partly sunny by the evening hours as our next low moves closer. By 7-9 p.m., storms may develop toward the Twin Cities and if so, that'll increase our chance to see storms here in southern Wisconsin.
The earliest storms could impact the forecast would be between 11pm Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. These storms would be dying as they push into the forecast area but may produce locally strong wind gusts as well as large hail.
The shower threat wraps up by Thursday's morning commute leaving partly sunny to mostly clear conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Thursday and stay seasonal into Friday.