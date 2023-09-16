Chance of storms increasing late-day

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Storms are becoming more likely today with drier weather expected Sunday.
Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies, but as a cold front moves in this afternoon, around 3-6 pm, storms will develop. Heavy rain and some briefly high wind gusts are possible, but severe weather chances look higher south of Wisconsin.
Showers and storms exit late tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow morning, otherwise expect cooler weather on the back side of our system with highs in the upper 60s.
A warm up returns next workweek with low 70s Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and low 80s expected Wednesday and Thursday.